Ishaan Khatter shivers due to ‘tropical climate dips’ with Kunal Kemmu on Europe trip; Shahid Kapoor opts out

Ishaan Khatter is on a Europe trip with brother Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and their boys' gang and he is making sure to keep his fans updated about all the fun they are having. The boys are seen enjoying the picturesque locales of Europe on their respective bikes and are having the time of their life. And now, Ishaan is once again making the headlines as he has shared another fun video from the Europe trip wherein he was seen enjoying tropical climate dips with Kunal Kemmu.

In the video, Kunal was seen a little nervous as he was seen walking in a pond filled with cold water. He was wearing black shorts and was wondering if there were any animals in the pond. Soon, Ishaan kicked Kunal into the pond and was also seen enjoying the dips in the cold water. The BFFs also enjoyed sitting in the ice-cold water and were shivering later. Ishaan had captioned the video as, “Tropical climate dips with @kunalkemmu”. To note, Shahid, who was shooting the video, opted out of this chilling task.

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s video with Kunal Kemmu from their Europe trip here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ishaan is creating a lot of buzz for this professional front. He has recently wrapped the shooting of Pippa wherein he will be sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. Sharing the news, he had written, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa”.

Besides, Ishaan will also be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bhoot Police which happens to be a horror comedy.

