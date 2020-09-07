Ishaan Khatter showers birthday love on Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput with an adorable photo; Take a look

As Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput turned a year older today, her brother in law Ishaan Khatter penned a sweet note for her.

's wife Mira Rajput has been one of the most talked about star wives in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The lady has been an avid social media user and her Instagram posts have been a rage among the fans. She makes sure to treat the fans with some amazing pictures every now and then. So, when Mira turned a year older, she was inundated with best wishes on social media. Yes! Mira Rajput is celebrating her birthday today and while everyone is showering her with immense love, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter also penned a sweet message for her.

Ishaan shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl in his Instagram story. In the picture, Mira looked gorgeous in her white printed outfit which she had paired with baby pink dupatta. On the other hand, the Dhadak star was seen flaunting his cherubic smile as he wore a printed kurta. He also gave the picture a beautiful caption and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaabidooooo @mirakapoor" followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, talking about Ishaan, the handsome actor, who was last seen in Dhadak, will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar production Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the movie will mark Ishaan’s first collaboration and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Khaali Peeli will be witnessing a digital release and will be hitting OTT platforms soon.

