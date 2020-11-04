Ishaan Khatter showers birthday love on A Suitable Boy co star Tabu with beautiful pics; Calls her a ‘legend’

As Tabu is turning 50 today, Ishaan Khatter pens a sweet note for the senior actress

has been one of the vivacious actresses in Bollywood and she has won millions of hearts with her versatility, panache and impeccable acting skills. The diva enjoys a massive fan following across the world and it is a delight to watch her on the silver screen. So, as she turned a year older today, social media was inundated with best wishes for Tabu from all across the world. In fact, several celebrities also showered birthday love on Fitoor actress.

Joining them, Ishaan Khatter also penned a heartwarming note for Tabu. He shared some beautiful pics of the actress from A Suitable Boy and called her a legend. Interestingly, in the second picture, Tabu was posing in a black burkha with her face was partially covered with a long handed ladle. While there was a flower petal on the vessel, it happened to be in heart shape. To this, Ishaan reacted that the rose had morphed itself in heart shape in front of Tabu. “Happy birthday legenddd! In the second picture even the rose morphed itself into a heart in the hands of @tabutiful,” Ishaan wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Ishaan’s birthday wish for Tabu:

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh had also wished the senior actress on Instagram. She called her 'gorgeous' and 'amazing' in her note and sent her love on her birthday. In the throwback photo, Tabu and Rakul could be seen posing next to each other. Sharing the photo of the good old days, Rakul wrote, "Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much."

