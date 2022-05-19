Ishaan Khatter shows off his biking skills on Day 7 of Europe bikers' trip with Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Ishaan Khatter along with his boy gang Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and others are currently in Europe. The three are on a Bikers’ trip and having the best time of their lives. Fans of Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal have been in for a visual treat as the stars have been dropping glimpses from their trip on social media. The trio has been continuously sharing bits and pieces of their thrilling endeavours. Wednesday marked the seventh day of their enthralling trip. Ishaan shared a glimpse of his amazing biking skills on his Instagram and also a photo dump with his gang.

In the video, we could see Ishaan, Kunal and film writer Raja Krishna Menon speeding off with their bikes as a majestic scenery unfolded behind them. We it must have been an absolutely ethereal feeling? Along with the video, Ishaan wrote, “Day 7”. Just after that, he also shared a photo dump of his thrilling trip where he captured glimpses of all the fun he is having with his gang. Of course, the posts went viral in mere minutes as fans exclaimed their excitement.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

