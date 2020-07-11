A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s chemistry is the USP in the trailer of the film; Watch

A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami will release digitally on July 26, 2020

Today, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to drop the first sneak-peek into the world of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Starring , Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami, what instantly caught our attention in the first sneak peek was Ishaan and Tabu’s chemistry. Alongside the video, Ishaan wrote, “A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July…”

Soon after, Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia were all hearts for the trailer of the film. That said, A Suitable Boy is the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel by the same name and the film is a 6-part series set around North India in the era of 1951, and primarily focuses on four families in the fictional town of Brahmapur, located between Varanasi and Patna. In the film, Ishaan Khattar will feature as Maan Kapoor, one of the suitors for the daughter of a renowned family and debutante Tanya Maniktala will be essaying the role of the daughter while actors Tabu and Rasika Dugal will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The shooting of A Suitable Boy extensively took place in Lucknow, and apart from A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.

