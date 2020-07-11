  1. Home
  2. entertainment

A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s chemistry is the USP in the trailer of the film; Watch

A Suitable Boy starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami will release digitally on July 26, 2020
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: July 11, 2020 04:05 pm
A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s chemistry is the USP in the trailer of the film; WatchA Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s chemistry is the USP in the trailer of the film; Watch
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to drop the first sneak-peek into the world of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami, what instantly caught our attention in the first sneak peek was Ishaan and Tabu’s chemistry. Alongside the video, Ishaan wrote, “A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July…”

Soon after, Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia were all hearts for the trailer of the film. That said, A Suitable Boy is the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel by the same name and the film is a 6-part series set around North India in the era of 1951, and primarily focuses on four families in the fictional town of Brahmapur, located between Varanasi and Patna. In the film, Ishaan Khattar will feature as Maan Kapoor, one of the suitors for the daughter of a renowned family and debutante Tanya Maniktala will be essaying the role of the daughter while actors Tabu and Rasika Dugal will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The shooting of A Suitable Boy extensively took place in Lucknow, and apart from A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.

Check out the first look here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Anonymous 29 minutes ago

only time i dislike nepotism.... Why does he get to kiss Tabu?!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement