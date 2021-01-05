Ishaan Khatter thanks his ‘muse’ Ananya Panday for helping him shoot the video montage of their Maldives vacay

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recently returned back from the Maldives vacation as they had gone there to ring in the New Year.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday has been creating buzz for their alleged affair and now the recent post shared by Ishaan Khatter has added fuel to rumours. Both have just returned from their Maldives vacation. The duo went there to celebrate the new year together. They shared multiple pictures and videos from the exotic location on social media which went viral in no time. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were seen together in the film Khaali Peeli which was released on the digital platform.

Coming back to his Ishaan’s post, the Dhadak actor shared an IGTV video of his Maldives vacation on his Instagram. The video was made by him and with some help from Ananya Panday. The video shows glimpses of great food, countless swims, dolphin spotting, and some incredible sunsets. He wrote, "New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper 'holiday'. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography:@ananyapanday)."

As soon as he shared the video, fans started pouring love in the comment section. Actress Saiyami Kher also commented as, “These blues” followed by a heart emoji.

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Gurmeet Singh's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. He will also be seen with Tripti Dimri in a psychological thriller. Apart from this, he also signed Pippa which a war-drama.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter says ‘no feeling is final’ & shares a stunning picture as he enjoys boat ride in the Maldives

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Share your comment ×