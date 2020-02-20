Ishaan Khatter turns ‘Bhoot’ to spook Ananya Panday in THIS video and their adorable banter is too LIT to miss

Khaali Peeli co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship last evening. While posing for paps, Ishaan tried to spook Ananya and what happened next will leave you amazed. Check it out.

Last night, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were snapped while attending the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Ishaan and Ananya will be seen together in Khaali Peeli which will come out later this year. However, the two stars seem to have developed a great bond. Often Ananya and Ishaan are snapped while heading out for lunch and dinners with their close friends and fans can’t wait to see the two in their upcoming thriller film.

However, last evening, while posing for paparazzi at the screening of Bhoot, Ishaan tried to spook Ananya with his scary antics. Seeing the same, Ananya asked her Khaali Peeli co-star to stop and laughed uncontrollably. Ananya and Ishaan’s cute banter was captured in the frame by the paps and it is just too cute to miss. In the video, we get to see Ishaan pulling up his hoodie and pretending to be a ghost to scare Ananya while she was posing for the paparazzi.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar pose together at Bhoot screening)

Seeing Ishaan pretending to be a ghost, Ananya looked a bit confused and then asked him to stop. Later, the two posed for photos and were joined by Bhoot actor Bhumi Pednekar. But, the hilarious banter between the stars of Khaali Peeli adds to the excitement of seeing them in the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli stars Ananya and Ishaan in the lead. The shooting has been going on for the past few months and Ishaan, Ananya have shot for their own stunts for the film. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khaali Peeli will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

