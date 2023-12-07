Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Chandni Bainz; 5 times the rumored couple added fuel to dating conjectures
Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter posted a picture of his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz on his Instagram account where he flaunts his photography skills. Check it out!
Ishaan Khatter has been garnering headlines not just for his excellent performance in Pippa but also for his rumored relationship with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Their dating rumors surfaced in September, and while neither of them has acknowledged their relationship, they have often been spotted together. Recently, Ishaan shared a picture of Chandni on his Instagram account, further adding fuel to the dating rumors.
Ishaan Khatter shares a PIC of rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz
Ishaan Khatter has a knack for photography, and he has a separate Instagram account wherein he posts pictures that he has clicked. Through his photography Instagram page, ‘Ishaanslens,’ he posted a picture of his rumored lady love, Chandni Bainz. In the latest post, he shared some artistic photos, seemingly from an art gallery in London that they visited. While the first few pictures show glimpses of the artwork, the fourth picture in the post features Chandni. “Been a while..” he wrote, while sharing the pictures.
On Ishaan Khatter’s official Instagram, he dropped pictures from the Tate Modern art gallery in London and wrote, “A day at the gallery.” However, none of the pictures feature Chandni. This isn’t the first time they have sparked dating rumors. Check out 5 other times when their rumored romance garnered their fans’ attention.
5 times Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz added fuel to dating rumors
Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz’s first public appearance
In September, a few days after their dating rumors surfaced, Ishaan and Chandni Bainz were seen walking hand-in-hand as they attended an event together in Mumbai. In case you missed it, check out the video below. This marked their first public appearance together since the dating rumors.
When Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz left fans wondering if they are holidaying in Kashmir together
In September, around the same time, Ishaan Khatter as well as Chandni posted their respective pictures from the Kashmir holiday. While they did not feature in each other’s pictures, they shared similar solo photos with the same backgrounds featuring Tulian Lake. Take a look!
Ishaan and Chandni’s dinner date
Post that, in October, Ishaan and Chandni were spotted getting out of the car, and making their way to a restaurant for a dinner date. The paparazzi spotted them together, and they were seen walking arm-in-arm. Take a look!
When Chandni Bainz rooted for Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa
Chandni Bainz attended the screening of Pippa ahead of the film’s release, and she shared that she had goosebumps while watching the Ishaan Khatter starrer. “Goosebumps! Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa (red heart emoji),” she wrote.
Ishaan Khatter sees off Chandni Bainz to her car post Pippa screening
Paparazzi pictures show Ishaan Khatter seeing off Chandni in her car after the Pippa screening. Chandni looked gorgeous in a black cutout dress, while Ishaan was seen in a formal black suit.
Ishaan Khatter’s work front
On the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Raja Krishna Menon's directorial Pippa. He played the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Pippa is released on OTT on 10th November, 2023.
ALSO READ: Pippa star Ishaan Khatter says dancing with Hrithik Roshan would be a 'full-circle' moment for him; Here's why
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why