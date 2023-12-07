Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Chandni Bainz; 5 times the rumored couple added fuel to dating conjectures

Ishaan Khatter has been garnering headlines not just for his excellent performance in Pippa but also for his rumored relationship with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Their dating rumors surfaced in September, and while neither of them has acknowledged their relationship, they have often been spotted together. Recently, Ishaan shared a picture of Chandni on his Instagram account, further adding fuel to the dating rumors.

Ishaan Khatter has a knack for photography, and he has a separate Instagram account wherein he posts pictures that he has clicked. Through his photography Instagram page, ‘Ishaanslens,’ he posted a picture of his rumored lady love, Chandni Bainz. In the latest post, he shared some artistic photos, seemingly from an art gallery in London that they visited. While the first few pictures show glimpses of the artwork, the fourth picture in the post features Chandni. “Been a while..” he wrote, while sharing the pictures.

On Ishaan Khatter’s official Instagram, he dropped pictures from the Tate Modern art gallery in London and wrote, “A day at the gallery.” However, none of the pictures feature Chandni. This isn’t the first time they have sparked dating rumors. Check out 5 other times when their rumored romance garnered their fans’ attention.

5 times Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz added fuel to dating rumors

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz’s first public appearance

In September, a few days after their dating rumors surfaced, Ishaan and Chandni Bainz were seen walking hand-in-hand as they attended an event together in Mumbai. In case you missed it, check out the video below. This marked their first public appearance together since the dating rumors.

When Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz left fans wondering if they are holidaying in Kashmir together

In September, around the same time, Ishaan Khatter as well as Chandni posted their respective pictures from the Kashmir holiday. While they did not feature in each other’s pictures, they shared similar solo photos with the same backgrounds featuring Tulian Lake. Take a look!

Ishaan and Chandni’s dinner date

Post that, in October, Ishaan and Chandni were spotted getting out of the car, and making their way to a restaurant for a dinner date. The paparazzi spotted them together, and they were seen walking arm-in-arm. Take a look!

When Chandni Bainz rooted for Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa

Chandni Bainz attended the screening of Pippa ahead of the film’s release, and she shared that she had goosebumps while watching the Ishaan Khatter starrer. “Goosebumps! Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa (red heart emoji),” she wrote.

Ishaan Khatter sees off Chandni Bainz to her car post Pippa screening

Paparazzi pictures show Ishaan Khatter seeing off Chandni in her car after the Pippa screening. Chandni looked gorgeous in a black cutout dress, while Ishaan was seen in a formal black suit.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Raja Krishna Menon's directorial Pippa. He played the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Pippa is released on OTT on 10th November, 2023.

