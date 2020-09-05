  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter wants Ananya Panday to have ‘mercy’ as she stuns him with chic look for Khaali Peeli promotion

Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section of Ananya Panday’s Instagram handle and dropped a fiery comment on her latest photos for Khaali Peeli promotion. Off late, the gorgeous star has been sharing old photos from the sets of the film.
Mumbai
It has been a while since fans of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been waiting to see them together on screen. While the announcement of the film Khaali Peeli came on January 1, 2020, the release has been stalling over the past few months due to COVID 19. Amid this, the makers released a teaser that left everyone excited. Featuring Ananya and Ishaan in the lead, Khaali Peeli promises to be an action-thriller. Now, promotions of the same have begun and so have social media banter between Ananya and Ishaan. 

Recently, Ananya dropped stunning photos of her OOTD for Khaali Peeli promotions. Clad in a black bralette with camouflage pants, Ananya looked stunning and her chic look got netizens talking. While Ananya struck several poses while promoting Khaali Peeli, her handsome co-star Ishaan too could not resist commenting on her look. He left a comment on her photos on Instagram and surely fans of Ananya would agree with him. 

Ishaan wrote, “Mercy,” to plead to Ananya for it as she left the internet on fire with her stunning yet chic look for Khaali Peeli promotions. Others who left a comment included several fans lauding Ananya’s style and Sophie Choudry who was also smitten by Ananya’s look. This is not the first time that Ananya and Ishaan have indulged in social media banter. In the months leading up to the release of Khaali Peeli, the two often commented on each other’s photos. Ananya recently also credited Ishaan as the photographer behind her mesmerising on the set photos. 

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s comment on Ananya’s photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khaali Peeli promotions got me feeling like #KhaaliPeeli #ComingSoon

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist and the teaser left everyone excited to see Ishaan and Ananya together. Ishaan too shared his look test for Khaali Peeli on his social media handle and left everyone in awe. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu and Zee Studios. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

cheap promotion tactics

