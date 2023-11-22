Ishaan Khatter wants 'bhabhi' Mira Rajput to join his and Shahid Kapoor's bike-riding gang; Here's why

If you haven’t already guessed, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter loves riding his bikes as much as he loves acting. Sometimes on his road trips, his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor also accompanies him. In a recent interview when the actor was asked whom would he like to add to his bike-riding gang, he chose his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor. Read on to know why he said so.

Ishaan Khatter wants Mira Rajput to join his and Shahid Kapoor's bike-riding gang

If you look at Ishaan Khatter’s social media feed, you will find not one, but many visuals of him flaunting his bike, posing with it or even riding one. Sometimes, his brother Shahid Kapoor and friend Kunal Kemmu are also seen making a special appearance in them. The trio often venture out to unknown destinations on their superbikes and enjoy their passion. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the Pippa actor said he wants bhabhi Mira Kapoor to join them.

During the candid chat with the publication, Ishaan was quick to take Mira’s name when asked who would he add to his bike-riding gang. “I mean why should boys have all the fun? I would add Mira, she doesn’t ride but maybe in a sidecar with bhai (Shahid Kapoor) like Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” the Phone Bhoot actor said laughingly.

Reasoning why he said so, Khatter added, “We do a lot of hills and hairpin turns. In some dangerous routes we sometimes do high-altitude routes and all, so sometimes there’s not enough space for a sidecar. So, it would be really fun to see her hanging off of a cliff.”

Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's bond

Like a loving sister-in-law, Mira has always supported Ishaan. After watching the special screening of his movie Pippa, the social media personality and Shahid Kapoor’s wife reviewed it and heaped praise on her brother-in-law. She penned, “Take a bow Team PIPPA! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! Music that thrills and kills!”

Some notable movies of Ishaan include Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, and Fursat.

