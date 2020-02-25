Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor on his birthday by sharing unmissable throwback PHOTOS

Ishaan Khatter has recently wished his brother Shahid Kapoor on the latter's birthday through the medium of an Instagram post. Check it out.

It happens to be ’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all over the country. The promising actor has been winning the hearts of fans with his stellar performances in his movies. Shahid grabbed attention last year and stunned everyone with his acting prowess in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh which went on to become a blockbuster hit. The actor also worked hard to fit into his role in the movie.

As we speak of this, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter has wished him on his special day through the medium of an Instagram post. The Dhadak actor has also shared a few unseen, throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor along with the post. One of these pictures showcases the Kabir Singh actor making a quirky gesture as he holds Ishaan from behind. Ishaan also leaves a small note for Shahid in the post that reads, “OG. Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie which is titled Jersey. It happens to be a sports drama which is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid, the movie also features Mrunal Jain and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is co-produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. The movie is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

