Ishaan Khatter wishes 'number 1 mom & daadi' Neliima Azeem on her birthday in an adorable post

Veteran actress Neliima Azeem, a well-known name in the industry, has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today. The actress is getting wishes from all corners. Today her son Ishaan Khatter also wished her on social media. The actor shared a picture of his mother and called her best daadi and mom. Ishaan is very close to his mother and often shares pictures with her. Neliima is also the mother of Shahid Kapoor and is often seen with Mira Kapoor.

Taking a to his Instagram stories, Ishaan writes, “Happy birthday mothership #1 dadi and mom on earth.” In the picture, the actress is seen sitting with two kids. Azeem has appeared in both movies and television. She also did many historical and drama movies including Phir Wahi Talash, Amrapali, The Sword of Tipu Sultan and Junoon. In 2014, she performed at the PanchTatva Annual Kathak festival organized by Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Campus in Mumbai. It has been a long time since she is seen on the big screen.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. It is also reported that the two are dating but there is no official confirmation about it. He will be next seen in Pippa and Phone Bhoot.

