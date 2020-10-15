  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter wishes A Suitable Boy director Mira Nair on her birthday as he shares adorable set photos

Ishaan Khatter wished Mira Nair on her birthday with some memorable pictures from the sets of A Suitable Boy. Check it out below.
Ishaan Khatter has been making waves, not just on small screens in India, but internationally as well. The young actor's latest release was Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday which opened to mixed reviews. And while the film will return to the big screen as theatres re-open today, Ishaan's Netflix series A Suitable Boy will be releasing later this month in India. The series has already received much appreciation internationally as it released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland. 

Directed by Mira Nair,  Ishaan features in the leading role and the actor took to Instagram to wish his director on her birthday. Sharing two adorable photos from the sets of A Suitable Boy, Ishaan wrote, "Happy birthday Mira di May you always have the lust for life and extraordinary drive to tell stories." 

In the second photo, Ishaan and Mira can be seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation. He added, "Picture two is me being mollycoddled by her after being mauled and tossed around for hours. All in service of the scene thankfully." 

Check out Ishaan's birthday wish for Mira Nair below: 

In A Suitable Boy, Ishaan plays the role of Maan who is smitten by an older woman played by Tabu. This week, Ishaan also gave his fans a sneak peek of the 'different shades of Maan'. From playing a rugged Mumbai taxi driver to a restrained and powerful act in A Suitable Boy, the young star is definitely impressing many with his choices. 

Shades of Maan.. #asuitableboy On @netflix_in 23rd October

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor calls Ishaan Khatter ‘Babbar sherrrr’ as he posts video of his body transformation; Watch

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Neptotism ka putla yeh badsoorat ladka bhi hain.

