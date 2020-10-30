Ishaan Khatter wishes 'Sunshine girl' Ananya Panday on her birthday with a sweet video; Watch

It’s Ananya Panday’s birthday today, and her B-town buddies are going all out to make her feel special. Love and good wishes are pouring in for her on social media as she has turned a year older. From BFF to Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town stars have sent in their wishes for the diva. Now, her Khaali Peeli co-star and best buddy, Ishaan Khatter took to his social media handle to wish the ‘sunshine girl’ on her special day.

The Dhadak actor has shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl and also shared a cute video wherein Ananya can be dancing happily. While sharing the adorable birthday post, Ishaan wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine girl —> swipe to see her happy feet dance @ananyapanday.” Ananya Panday was quick to comment on his post, she wrote, “Shaawwwwniii” followed by a heart emoticon. Armaan Malik dropped a few heart emoticons on Ishaan’s post for Ananya.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s birthday wish for Ananya Panday here:

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. She made her Bollywood debut with 's Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 along with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff also played the lead in it. The star kid also featured in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter this year. She will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled project with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh starring Vijay Deverakonda and she has another Shakun Batra project in the pipeline.

Credits :Ishaan Khatter Instagram

