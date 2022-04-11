Ishaan Khatter wraps up Pippa; Unveils a glimpse of his role as Balram Singh Mehta

Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. A few hours back, on Monday, Ishaan announced the wrap of his next and also shared a glimpse of his character on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dhadak actor unveiled the photos and penned a sweet note that read as, "Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon" Meanwhile, Pippa is set to release in the cinemas on 9th Dec 2022.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's post:

The film was shot across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar and Mumbai. Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, the movie will also feature veteran actor Soni Razdan. The film is based on Brigadier Mehta's book, The Burning Chaffees and reportedly, its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa'. It is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously directed Akshay Kumar's Airlift and the Hindi adaptation of Chef, which featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

