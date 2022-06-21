Ishaan Khatter's beefed-up body post workout will make you sweat.. a lot

Bollywood is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. Ishaan Khatter is one such actor. Ishaan Khatter is Ishaan Khatter is a new internet sensation who never fails to impress his fans more with his fun pictures. The actor made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's ‘Beyond the Clouds’. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as ‘Dhadak’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor and ‘Khaali Peeli’ with Ananya Panday.

The actor is also a fitness enthusiast who religiously works out to maintain his figure and stay fit. He often shares his workout clips on his Instagram. Just on Monday, he shared a glimpse of his intense workout session. His beefed up look left us impressed as he flaunted his taut back muscles in the video. Moreover, his mantra, which he had written on a board in his gym room, was visible to us as well. It read, ‘Create your luck”. Ishaan also shared a selfie showing off his back muscles and hilariously wrote, ‘Sweat. Equity.”

Check Ishaan's stories HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s 'Pippa'. The film is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. He will also be seen in a horror comedy, 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter brings out his inner child in new PIC from photoshoot; Don't miss his amused face