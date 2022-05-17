Ishaan Khatter reveals his 'actual mood' on Europe trip with Shahid Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu; PICS

Bollywood is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. Ishaan Khatter is one such actor. He has been the new talent of the industry and is here to stay. With his exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a talent house. Talking about his personal life, it is filled with fun and adventures and Ishaan has quite an easy-going personality. Currently, he is in Europe on a bikers’ trip along with his big brother Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trio has been continuously sharing bits and pieces of their thrilling endeavours. Just on Tuesday, Ishaan dropped some super handsome pictures and also revealed his current mood!

In the pictures, Ishaan just looked drop-dead gorgeous. His perfect street fashion left us in awe of him. He styled a green and purple hoodie with white joggers and kicks. Oh, and we can’t forget his Uber-cool shades! In the last picture, he could be seen jumping high in the air. Along with the pictures, his caption made perfect sense. He wrote, “Actual mood is slide 3”.

Ishaan Khatter drops uber-cool pictures:

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Kunal also shared some similar pictures with Ishaan. In the photos, they could be seen jumping in joy as they shared high-fives. In the last slide, Kunal can be seen doing a long jump. While sharing the photos, he wrote, “Jumping jacks.” As soon as he posted the photos, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. Well, the boys are having too much fun and making us jealous!

