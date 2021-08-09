Ishaan Khatter's fans say 'Aag Lagadi' as he flaunts his ripped, lean physique in latest post.

Ishaan Khatter manages to strike a perfect balance between Instagram and reality. The young star maintains a decent online presence and has also seen his fans and followers grow widely over the years. These ardent fans and followers often flood Ishaan's posts with compliments and love for the Khaali Peeli actor. On Monday, they did just that as he dropped two jaw-dropping photos.

In the photos, Ishaan can be seen posing for the camera shirtless and flaunting his ripped and lean physique. It goes without saying that Ishaan is a lover of all things fitness and looks like brick climbing is a new activity that he has taken up to get fitter. In the first picture, Ishaan can be seen wearing track pants and a silver chain in his neck as you can counts his abs on your fingers.

He captioned the photo, "One brick at a time." The photo turned out to be a treat for Ishaan's fans as several of them flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, "Aag lagadi," while another commented, "So hot omg," with fire emojis.

Check out Ishaan Khatter 's post below:

Ishaan recently made headlines when he commented on rumoured girlfriend and actress Ananya Panday's photo. The actress and Khaali Peeli co-star had shared a magazine cover of herself from a photoshoot and Ishaan, like many others, dropped fire emojis.

On the work front, Ishaan has war drama Pippa in the pipeline with Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks HOT in this LATEST pic; Rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter couldn't stop to comment