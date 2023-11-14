Ishaan Khatter's Pippa makers issue apology after AR Rahman’s Karar Oi Louho Kopat rendition draws criticism

Pippa is a biographical war film that was recently released and it stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Amidst good response, the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently got into a controversy for a song in Pippa. The popular singer and composer made a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat for the war drama. However, it invited criticism after netizens disliked it. Now, the makers have released a statement for the same.

Pippa makers apologize after AR Rahman’s Karar Oi Louho Kopat rendition draws flak

Taking to their Instagram, Roy Kapur Films shared an apology statement regarding the controversy of AR Rahman’s rendition of Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat in Pippa.

The statement read, “In light of the current discourse surrounding the song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ the producers, director, and music composer of the film Pippa wish to clarify that our rendition of the song is a sincere artistic interpretation, embarked upon only after securing the necessary adaptation rights from the estate of the Late Mr. Kazi Nazrul Islam.”

The statement further said, “We approached the making of this song by faithfully following both the letter and the spirit of the license agreement for the lyrics, as duly signed with the Late Mrs. Kalyani Kazi and witnessed by Mr. Anirban Kazi.”

The makers added that their intention was to pay homage to the cultural significance of the song while adhering to the terms outlined in the agreement, which permitted them to use the lyrics with a new composition.

The long apology concluded with, "We understand the emotional attachment that audiences may have to the original composition, and while all art is inherently subjective if our interpretation has hurt sentiments or caused unintended distress, we offer our sincere apologies."

The post was captioned as, "Statement from the team of Pippa." Take a look:

About Pippa

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment. It was released on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

