Ishita Dutta opens up on her role in Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam 2: 'Audience will love the film'
Ishita Dutta shared about her experience of working in Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. Read on for more details.
Budding Bollywood actor Ishita Dutta—who is best known for her role in Drishyam---is over the moon and excited as she looks forward to her next film Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. Notably, Dutta made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus's soap opera Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam and since then, she has been working day and night to fulfill her dreams by making a mark in the Hindi film industry.
Ishita, who had garnered love and appreciation from the audience for her role in the first installment of the film, is really excited for the audience to watch her again in the second installment. On Thursday, she told Outlook Magazine, "I am very excited for 'Drishyam 2'. A lot of my fans and the audience have been asking me about the second installment of the film for a very long time. It's finally here and I am sure the audience will love everything the film has to offer.”
“I have done films earlier but a majority of the audiences remember me for my role in Drishyam. So, I am really grateful to be a part of this film,” Ishita added.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is slated to release on November 18, 2022. It features Ajay Devgn, Tabu in key roles while Shriya, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles respectively.
This upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. For those caught unaware about the first installment, ‘Drishyam’ featured Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who makes sure to protect his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. Whether Ajay succeeds in his mission, it will only be unveiled in the second installment of the film.
