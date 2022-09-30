Ishita Dutta opens up on her role in Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam 2: 'Audience will love the film'

Budding Bollywood actor Ishita Dutta—who is best known for her role in Drishyam---is over the moon and excited as she looks forward to her next film Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. Notably, Dutta made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus's soap opera Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam and since then, she has been working day and night to fulfill her dreams by making a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Ishita, who had garnered love and appreciation from the audience for her role in the first installment of the film, is really excited for the audience to watch her again in the second installment. On Thursday, she told Outlook Magazine, "I am very excited for 'Drishyam 2'. A lot of my fans and the audience have been asking me about the second installment of the film for a very long time. It's finally here and I am sure the audience will love everything the film has to offer.”