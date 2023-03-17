Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth expecting their first child; Drishyam actress SPOTTED flaunting baby bump-VIDEO

Congratulations are in order as Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first child! The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2, was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport recently, and she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump as she arrives at Mumbai airport

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Ishita Dutta arriving at the Mumbai airport, and she looks absolutely beautiful! The actress was seen wearing a brown wrap dress, and she flaunted her baby bump as she entered the airport terminal. She was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi before entering the gates. The glow on the mama-to-be’s face was unmissable!

She paired the brown midi dress with black sneakers, and a black bag, and simply accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Vatsal and Ishita are yet to announce the news officially. Take a look at the video below.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s love story

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in November 2017. In an interview with Times Of India, the Drishyam actress said that for them it wasn’t love at first sight, and that they were just friends initially. Ishita liked Vatsal as a person when they first met, and they kept in touch with each other even after their show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar got over. “Soon we realised that we sort of liked each other. That was a very simple love story, nothing different or unique. Within six months, we got married,” said Ishita.

ALSO READ: Ishita Dutta opens up on her role in Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam 2: 'Audience will love the film'