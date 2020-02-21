  1. Home
Ishita Raj says she will be working again with Luv Ranjan in his next movie Wild Wild Punjab

"Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actress Ishita Raj has bagged a role in filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next movie titled "Wild Wild Punjab".
2751 reads Mumbai
Ishita Raj says she will be working again with Luv Ranjan in his next movie Wild Wild Punjab
"I am quite excited about the project and I am really looking forward to it. I shall be soon collaborating with Luv Ranjan Sir once again. This time he will be producing it along with T-Series. We will be working together again in 2020 on the silver screen," Ishita told IANS.

In the past, Ranjan and Ishita have collaborated on "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

She was last seen in the 2019 movie "Yaaram", alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ishita also had a dance number, "Dil bevda", in the multi-starrer "Prassthanam".

