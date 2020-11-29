Ishq clocks 23 years: Juhi Chawla shares her favourite scene from Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer

To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the iconic film Ishq, Juhi Chawla has shared one of her favourite scenes from the film on her social media handle.

Ishq, the Juhi Chawla, , and Kajol starrer clocks 23 years today. The film was directed by Indra Kumar. Apart from Juhi, Kajol, Aamir and Ajay, the film also starred Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil and Sadashiv Amrapurkar and others in key roles. Interestingly, Ishq was the third highest-grossing film of the year 1997. Today, to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the film, Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle and shared one of her favourite scenes from the film.

Not only that, the female superstar has also asked her fans and followers to share their favourite scenes from the film. While sharing the video, Juhi wrote, "23 years of Ishq One of my favourite scenes Would love to hear from you...your favourite memory ?@_aamirkhan @ajaydevgn @kajol #23YearsOfIshq.” The scene is indeed funny wherein Raja aka Aamir Khan and Ajay aka Ajay Devgn's jeep crashes into Madhu aka Juhi Chawla’s car. And the heated argument between Raj and Madhu turns out to be so hilarious that it can surely make one laugh out loud. Did you know Ishq was Juhi and Aamir’s last film together.

Take a look at Juhi Chawla’s latest post for 23 years of Ishq here:

Be it or Aamir Khan, Juhi shares a great bond with her co-stars she has worked with before. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Juhi Chawla had opened up about her friendship with her Ishq co-star Aamir Khan. She said," I would run to Aamir. Not because I needed great advice but because I didn’t even know where I was going."

Credits :Juhi Chawla Instagram

