Ishq hai mujhe camera se, says Dharmendra as he poses with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Shabana Azmi.

Dharmendra will soon be regaling us on the silver screen with his work. If you have no clue what we are talking about, let us bring you up to speed. Dharmendra will be seen on the big screen alongside Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shoot for the film is well underway and Dharmendra now shared a brand new photo with his co-star.

Posing with Shabana Azmi in an unseen picture, Dharmendra wrote about his love for the camera. He sweetly captioned the photo, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se. (I love the camera and the camera loves me back, maybe)." In the picture, he can be seen wearing a checkered muffler and blazer, while Shabana Azmi looks radiant in a pink and blue saree.

Take a look at Dharmendra's photo with Shabana Azmi below:

This is not the first time Dharmendra has shared photos from the sets of the film. The veteran had earlier written a post on working with the younger actors. Sharing a picture with his co-star Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra had captioned it, "Feel young while working with youngsters..Nayi peedhi ki in khoobsoorat haseenaaon ke saath ….shaid Naam e Dharam pasand nehin aapko."

With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar will be returning to the director's chair.

