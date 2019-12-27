Kushal Punjabi’s last picture with his son Kian will leave you teary eyed; See Post

As the news of television actor Kushal Punjabi’s demise broke the internet, his last picture with his three-year-old son Kian is leaving everyone with a heavy heart. Take a look:

The entertainment world woke up to the most heartbreaking news today after television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The unfortunate news was shared by Karanvir Bohra and ever since there have been speculations that the Ishq Mein Marjawan had committed suicide. However, the reason behind his sudden demise is still a mystery. Kushal’s death has sent down a wave of grief across the television industry and several celebrities have come forward to give their condolences. In fact, his social media account has also been inundated with condolence messages from his fans.

Amid this heartbreaking news of Kushal’s demise, his last picture with his three-year-old son Kian has also gone viral on social media. Kushal, who was a doting father, often used to share pictures of his little munchkin and never missed a chance to express his love for him. In this last picture which he had shared on December 24 this year, the father-son duo was seen posing happily for the camera. The picture was clicked using Prisma's art filters and it clearly captured the unconditional bond between a father and a son. This last picture of Kushal with his son certainly leaves everyone with a heavy heart.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi to Pratyusha Banerjee: THESE TV celebrities committed suicide and their deaths left us shocked

Take a look Kushal Punjabi’s last picture with son Kian:

For the uninitiated, Kushal had started his career as a model and dancer. After proving his mettle in the telly world with shows like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kasam Se, Yeh Dil Chahe More, Aasman Se Aage, etc, Kushal also forayed in Bollywood. He was seen in movies like Lakshya, Kaal, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq etc. Kushal was last seen in starrer popular family drama Ishq Mein Marjawan.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi No More: Actor was depressed due to the financial crisis and failed marriage to Audrey Dolhen

Credits :Instagram

Read More