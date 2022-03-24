Ishq Nahi Karte Song: B Praak’s new track ft Emraan Hashmi & Sahher Bambba will soothe your broken heart

B Praak – the name is synonymous with several soul stirring numbers. His voice has been ruling millions of hearts and brings peace to the heart. And now, the ace singer is making the headlines for his new song Ishq Nahi Karte which has been released today. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba, it happens to be a sad song that will strike the right chord with your hearts. To note, Ishq Nahi Karte marks Emraan and Sahher’s first collaboration and this pair has come as a breath of fresh air for the fans.

Sung and composed by B Praak, Ishq Nahi Karte will also mark the singer’s reunion with Jaani and this duo has stood up to the expectation of giving another heart touching number. Sharing her excitement for the song, Sahher stated, “It makes me so happy to see that we've returned to the days of music videos. We are overjoyed at the positive reception to the song”. On the other hand, Emraan is overjoyed with the fact that the song has released on his birthday (March 24) and is being well received by the audience.

“I'm blown away by the response to the teaser, and now the song has finally been released on my birthday. The amount of love and admiration we've gotten for the song has been incredible. There is no better gift an actor can receive from their fans than their love and support for their work,” he added. Meanwhile, Emraan is celebrating his birthday on the sets of his new film Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

