‘Ishq roshni di cheez hai’: Mira Kapoor shares lovey-dovey pic with hubby Shahid Kapoor on Diwali

Today is the day for which we have been preparing for months. As we enjoy the merriment and the festivities, dressed in our festive best, Bollywood stars are also taking the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor decided to go desi and posed with each other in a new pic.

Mira Kapoor drops adorable picture with Shahid Kapoor on Diwali

Since the past couple of days, Bollywood celebs have attended several star-studded Diwali parties. The who’s who of B-town have been gracing the gala events, dressed in their best traditional attires. However, today, on the day when the world celebrates the festival of lights, they have been spending time with their friends and families.

The most sought-after couple in the Indian film industry, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, took to social media and posted a lovey-dovey picture of them. The Jab We Met actor adorned a black-hued kurta for the day. The love of his life, his wife Mira wore a dual-toned suit set which she accessories with a chunky neckpiece. She opted for a nice ponytail and kept her makeup minimal and fresh. As she posed lovingly together, Mira wrote, “Ishq roshni di cheez hai. Happy Diwali everyone.. may your lives be filled with love and The Light.”

Take a look: