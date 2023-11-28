Ishq Then vs Now: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Juhi Chawla; what actors are upto after 26 years

In 1996, a film called Ishq hit the silver screen. The film was a mixture of romance, comedy, action, drama, and a little dash of horror. It boasted a lovely ensemble consisting of Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Juhi Chawla. Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success and as time flies, it recently clocked 26 years of its release.

Over the years, the Indra Kumar directorial has achieved a special status in the audience's hearts. Some of its scenes, including a scene where Aamir walks on a pipe, have become a part of our popular culture.

Even after so many years, the film is still fresh in our minds. On the special occasion of its 26th anniversary, here's a look at what the film's star cast has been up to all these years.

Ishq: Then and Now

Aamir Khan as Raja Ahlawat

Aamir Khan was already an established name when Ishq came out. In the film, he plays the role of Raja Ahlawat, a funny guy who is not in the same financial position as his best friend. Yet, the two share a strong bond. Raja is the most humorous character in the film, and Aamir nails it in every scene. Be it the pipe walking scene or the mini horror short film-equal scene where he scares Juhi.

Since its release, Aamir has become an even bigger star and has starred in some of the most successful Bollywood films, such as Lagaan and 3 Idiots, among others.

Ajay Devgn as Ajay Rai

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Ajay Rai, the son of a rich businessman, in this film. The character falls madly in love with Kajal, played by Kajol. However, his support system remains Raja. The character is known for his childlike innocence, which contrasts sharply with his friend's personality. Throughout the film, he remains one of the most likable characters. Since its release, Ajay has enjoyed a successful career in the film industry and still remains a top player.

Kajol as Kajal Sharma

Kajol plays the role of Kajal Sharma, a happy-go-lucky girl who is friends with Juhi Chawla's character, who is rich. Her character remains an essential anchor of the story as it progresses. Kajol delivers a strong performance as a sensitive girl who is also aware of her surroundings.

She was already a star at the time of its release, and after its release, she continued to star in a string of really successful films. To this day, Kajol remains one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood.

Juhi Chawla as Madhu Saxena

Juhi Chawla's portrayal of the rich brat yet a sensitive person, Madhu Saxena, remains one of the film's biggest highlights. Throughout the first half, she is at loggerheads with Raja, which results in funny situations. However, the character gets a different arc in the second half as the story shifts gears.

Juhi was one of the biggest stars in the 1990s. After Ishq, she continued to remain a big name. Lately, the actress has expanded her interest in business as well.

Dalip Tahil as Harbans Lal Saxena

Dalip Tahil plays the role of a wealthy businessman named Harbans Lal Saxena, who despises poor people. He plays the evil role with style, as he did in several films throughout the 1990s. The actor also continued to play character roles and villains later in his career.

Some people from the film's cast, including Sadashiv Amrapurkar (who played Ranjit Rai), Yunus Parvez (Parsi Baba), Razzak Khan (who played Nawaab Naadin Dhinna), Deven Verma as (Behram) and Ghanashyam Nayak (ACP Balram Gulati) have since sadly passed away. The film also had several iconic characters played by Johnny Lever, Mohan Joshi, and Tiku Talsania.

So many years since its release, it still remains a film that one can revisit time and again. The film has many scenes that evoke different emotions and are well-acted, written, and directed. Helmed by Indra Kumar, it is one of those films that even the Gen-Z can recognize with its scenes. Ishq is a film that is part fun, part grim, part comedy, part romance, and a complete package of entertainment that cannot be missed. So watch it if you haven't already, as this gem turns 26.

