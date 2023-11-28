Ishq turns 26: Ajay Devgn reveals he proposed to Kajol on set during shoot but here's the catch

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. They are the perfect example of opposites attracting. After being in a relationship for quite some time, the couple tied the knot in 1999. Interestingly, Kajol and Ajay have shared screen space in several movies. However, did you know that it was actually during the 1997 shoot of Ishq when the Singham Again actor proposed to his lady love?

Ajay Devgn reveals proposing to Kajol while shooting for Ishq

Today, on November 28, the much-loved romantic comedy, Ishq, completes 26 years of its release. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film starred Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol in the lead roles. On the occasion of its 26th year, Kajol took to her social media and shared a throwback picture featuring the cast.

Alongside the post, the actress wrote, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like “Why does the sun set so late damnit ? “ .. What fab actors we were na ;)”. The doting husband, Ajay Devgn reacting to the post made a major revelation as he shared, “Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring ?”

Have a look:

About Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s love blossomed in 1994 on the sets of Gundaraj. After years of dating, the couple entered the wedlock on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple is proud parents to two kids- a daughter and a son whom they’ve named, Nysa and Yug.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's work front

Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s work front, the actor was last seen in the action thriller, Bholaa. Not only did he star in the film, but also produced and directed it.

In addition to this, he is currently busy filming for his next highly anticipated Singham Again, directed by hit-maker Rohit Shetty. The film will be the third installment in the Singham franchise.

Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in a segment of Lust Stories 2. She will be next seen in Kriti Sanon’s maiden production, Do Patti. The film will be directed by Kanika Dhillon. Furthermore, she also has Sarzameen in the pipeline, which will also mark Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut.

