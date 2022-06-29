Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with prosopagnosia; Says she 'can't recognise faces'

Shenaz Treasury rose to fame with her portrayal of Alisha in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The movie also featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Arora in lead roles. After a few films, Shenaz might have chosen to stay away from Bollywood but she holds a strong social media presence. And, on Tuesday, she took to the stories section of Instagram and revealed that she is diagnosed with prosopagnosia. For those unaware, prosopagnosia is a disorder in which people face difficulties in remembering people's faces. In a lengthy note, Shenaz also said that she used to have issues remembering peoples' faces but remembered them by their voices.

Shenaz wrote, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices.” In another slide, she wrote, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren't expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."

She added, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me.” Shenaz also wrote, “So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people? Yes, I do. I can't tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle.” She concluded by saying, “So now please understand that this is a real disorder and not me being aloof or snobbish.” She called it a “real brain issue.”

Check Shenaz's post here:

Apart from Ishq Vishk, Shenaz worked in films such as Umar, Aagey Se Right, Radio, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly, and many others. She is currently working as a travel blogger.

