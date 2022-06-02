Ishq Vishk Rebound 1st Look: Pashmina Roshan excited about her debut; To work with Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf

Remember the 2003 release Ishq Vishk? The movie marked Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s big Bollywood debut and made them overnight stars. It has been one of the most loved movies of Bollywood and came with a cute love story that struck a chord with millions of hearts. And now after almost two decades, this coming-of-age romantic comedy is set to get a sequel and will feature Gen Z actors in the lead. Titled as Ishq Vishk Rebound, the movie mark the big Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who will be sharing the screen with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

Interestingly, the makers have unveiled an intriguing first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound wherein Pashmina, Rohit, Jibraan and Naila make for stunning Gen Z actors who are ready to take over the screens. To note, Ishq Vishk Rebound will come with an upgraded version of love in a generation that finds relationships on apps. Clearly, Ishq Vishk is revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, and comes with a modern story with a relatable take on relationships in the Gen Z generation. Sharing the big news about her debut, Pashmina posted the first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound on her Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her excitement and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on.”

Take a look at Pashmina Roshan’s post here:

The teaser ended on the note “Filming now” and it has got the fans excited about Ishq Vishk Rebound. Interestingly, the movie will also mark the return of Jibraan Khan who had won millions of hearts as a child actor in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rishtey, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta etc. Are you excited about Ishq Vishk Rebound? Let us know in the comment section below.

