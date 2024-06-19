Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf talks about his crush on Shraddha Kapoor; says 'I was awake for three hours' as she did THIS

Rohit Saraf, who has appeared in movies like The Sky is Pink and Ludo, is awaiting the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound. Rohit is promoting his upcoming film these days, along with his co-stars Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Recently, the Ludo actor was asked if he has a crush on someone in real life. He mentioned Shraddha Kapoor's name while answering the question.

Rohit Saraf is crushing on Shraddha Kapoor

During a latest interview with Fever FM, a fan called Rohit Saraf the "national crush of India" and quizzed about his national crush. Rohit called it a trick question and paused for a few seconds.

"Right now, I am really crush on Shraddha Kapoor," he said.

Rohit Saraf recalled that Shraddha recently posted a selfie and accompanied it with his movie song, Soni Soni. He shared her post on his Instagram story and wrote "something randomly".

"I had no expectation ki woh kabhi respond karengi mujhe," the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor said.

He remembered that she reposted his Instagram story and wrote, "Killer moves" while tagging him.

Rohit Saraf couldn't sleep for three hours

Rohit Saraf further said that he checked Shraddha's acknowledgement on Instagram the night before the promotion.

"I wanted to go to bed, kyunki mujhe pata that aaj promotion hai bahot lamba din hone wala hai (...because I knew I have to promote my film and it will be a long day)," he said.

Rohit added that when he saw Shraddha's reaction on her Instagram story, he stayed awake for the "next three hours".

Rohit Saraf's work front

Rohit Saraf made his debut with a small role in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's film, Dear Zindagi, in 2016. Rohit has also worked in Dear Maya, Hichki, Vikram Vedha, and Woh Bhi Din The. He was also featured in the series, Mismatched.

He has Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the screens on June 21. Filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari has directed the movie. Ramesh Taurani is co-producing the film with Jaya Taurani under the banner of Tips Films.

