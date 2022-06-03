Ishq Vishk Rebound: Amrita Rao expresses excitement on sequel of her film; Congratulates Pashmina, Rohit

Amrita Rao is one of the most adored actresses in B-Town with a career full of heart-warming movies. She started her career with Ishq Vishk alongside Shahid Kapoor and then was a part of many memorable films like Main Hoon Naa, Masti, and Vivah. The actress married her long-time beau RJ Anmol and gave birth to their little munchkin Veer in the November of 2020. Since then, they are a happy family of three. The power couple has been very vocal about the tough time they went through with respect to starting their family before they finally got Veer.

Amrita Rao’s first film Ishq Vishq with Shahid Kapoor, released in 2003, was a runaway success and opened doors for Amrita Rao in Bollywood. The actress was seen in many iconic movies and has never looked back ever since. The actress’ debut film is finally getting a reboot after 20 years. Tips Films Official announced the sequel to Ishq Vishk and it stars Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who makes her debut in Bollywood films. Apart from her, the movie also stars the child actor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Jibraan Khan, Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

The original actress from Ishq Vishk expressed her excitement about the reboot of her film on Instagram. She shared a couple of posts on Ishq Vishk Rebound. The caption on her first post read, “Wuhooo... Full on nostalgia !!! Ishq Vishk again” as she reposted a post from Tips Official related to Ishq Vishk Rebound. The caption on her second post read, “You believe in love love, we believe in love love.. and love will get an upgrade in Ishq Vishk Rebound”, as she congratulated everyone associated with the reboot of the film.

Have a look at Amrita Rao’s Instagram post HERE.

Amrita Rao’s post must have boosted the morale of all the actors associated with the project as her love for the project comes from a genuine place. The story of Ishq Vishk resonated with the youth back in 2003 and one would expect the same for Ishq Vishk Rebound, which sees a 2023 release, exactly 20 years after the first part. As for Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, the couple have started a channel called “Couple Of Things” on YouTube where they candidly speak about their life and relationship.

Also read: Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad cheers for Pashmina as she announces her acting debut