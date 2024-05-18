Ishq Vishk Rebound: Farah Khan hosts fun night for Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and team; PICS

Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal are all gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated movie Ishq Vishk Rebound. The makers recently released the teaser of the movie, and it looks promising, creating buzz among fans.

Now, as we wait for the movie to hit the big screens, Farah Khan took to social media and shared some pictures from her party with the Ishq Vishk Rebound team.

Farah Khan poses with Ishq Vishk Rebound team

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan shared a couple of pictures from last night's party with the Ishq Vishk Rebound team. She can be seen posing with the star cast of the movie including the lead stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. Farah Khan wrote alongside the picture, "Only #ishqvishk last night."

Farah Khan sends big love to Jibraan Khan

Taking to Instagram, Jibraan Khan shared a picture with Farah Khan, and the duo can be seen hugging each other. Jibraan wrote, "BOSS LADY, the best!! Thank you for everything, Farah Khan." Farah Khan re-shared the picture and wrote, "Baba from K3G has all grown up. All love, Jibraan Khan."

For those unaware, Jibraan Khan played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rohit Saraf poses with Farah Khan

Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Farah Khan. The duo are all smiles as they can be seen together posing for a picture. Rohit wrote, "To the best host and aboslute cutie."

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ever heard of ghosting, breadcrumbing, benching, and caspering? If not, get ready to explore modern love with a twist in the second round of Pyaar with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The makers released an intriguing teaser, taking everyone back to college days with romance, friendships, betrayal, and guaranteed entertainment! Will you hold on or move on? Because this is not your ordinary love story.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, which catapulted them to stardom. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel is here, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles including Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

