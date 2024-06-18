Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan reacts to Pashmina Roshan-Jibraan Khan's track Gore Gore Mukhde Pe; calls it 'superhit'

Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to make its theatrical release on June 21, 2024. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s debut movie Ishq Vishk stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal, and others.

As the team is dropping back-to-back party bangers, Hrithik Roshan took a moment to heap praises on the team for their song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe. Read on to know what he said!

Hrithik Roshan calls Ishq Vishk Rebound’s song ‘superhit’

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Pashmina Roshan is all set to step into the acting realm with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, multiple songs were dropped.

Like the gentleman that he is, Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram stories and reposted a dance video of the actors grooving to the upcoming film’s song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe. Reacting to it, the Fighter star penned, “A 4th superhit song in these times is just amazing! What’s happening!”

Pashmina Roshan recalls the advice that Hrithik Roshan gave her

Following the footsteps of her brother Hrithik, Pashmina is about to step into the entertainment industry with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Before the film’s release, she recalled the precious advice her elder brother gave her.

While talking to Free Press Journal, Pashmina said, “I had his advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall. She told FirstPost that the Super 30 actor would like her to have her own experiences and learn from them. However, if she ever falls, he will be there to catch her.

“I know that for a fact, but I have to make those turns and fall. For instance, if you’re teaching a kid how to ride a bike, you have to leave the bike at one point. And the kid has to fall to learn that it’s okay, and then I can get up and still go on,” she added.

Pashmina is joined by Jibraan Khan, who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The ensemble team also features Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal.

