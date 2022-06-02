Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad cheers for Pashmina as she announces her acting debut

Hrithik Roshan and his family have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, his cousin Pashmina Roshan, daughter of Rajesh Roshan, has finally announced her acting debut. The young debutant will be stepping into the showbiz world with the much-awaited sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk. Titled as Ishq Vishk Rebound, the movie will also feature Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Pashmina had shared the first look of her debut on social media and it has taken the internet by a storm.

And now, Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad had also expressed her excitement about Pashmina’s debut. To note, Saba shares a great bond with Hrithik’s family and is often seen exchanging cute comments on social media. And now, taking to her Instagram story, Saba has shared the first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound. In the caption, the actress was seen cheering for Pashmina. Saba wrote, “Go Pash go…. Up up and away” along with a smiling face, clapping and heart in eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Saba Azad’s post for Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina’s acting debut Ishq Vishk Rebound:

Earlier, Pashmina had expressed her excitement about making her debut and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on.” Soon, Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section and wrote, “Congratulations to all, looking forward…”

Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound 1st Look: Pashmina Roshan excited about her debut; To work with Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf

