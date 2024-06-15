Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan on her battle with depression; recalls sleeping 'just in the afternoon'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, actress Pashmina Roshan, is making her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Pashmina, who is paired with co-star Rohit Saraf in the upcoming film, recently opened up about her mental health and how she worked hard for her first-ever movie.

Pashmina Roshan on battling depression

During a recent interview with ANI, Pashmina Roshan revealed that she was battling depression during her initial years. Pashmina recalled being confused about whether she could be a "good actor" or not and how she would only sleep in the afternoon.

Pashmina shared that she was a part of the performing arts (theatre) in school, but the Ishq Vishk Rebound actress wasn't "sure" about acting back then.

"So, I had applied to different universities in the UK for marketing. I got my visa, rooms were booked and it was summer holiday. I was very depressed. All my friends would go for parties and they would do everything. I used to just sleep in the afternoon," Pashmina Roshan said.

Pashmina recalls being low in confidence

Pashmina Roshan believed that she wasn't "good enough" for marketing.

"I wasn't artistically satisfied in marketing, I don't think I was good enough, good for it. Since then I took a photo shoot actually to see what was in me," Pashmina added.

The actress further shared that she showed her photoshoot to her father and uncle. She added, "They said yes, there is something in everyone but you have to polish it."

Pashmina then took acting and dance classes, learned dance forms, including Bharatnatyam, and gave "back-to-back" auditions.

Pashmina on bagging her first film, Ishq Vishk Rebound

Pashmina Roshan continued to say that she was "rejected" a couple of times. Pashmina "evaluated" herself and took feedback from her family, which helped her bag her debut movie.

Pashmina added that she is quite "grateful" that the actress got the film, Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound releases in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

