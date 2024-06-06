Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad can't get over Pashmina's looks in Chot Dil Pe Lagi song

Chot Dil Pe Lagi from Ishq Vishk still brings back the nostalgia of the early 2000s. The recreated version of the song is now out as the new track of Ishq Vishk Rebound.

While the song is already winning the internet with the chemistry between the lead stars, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad can't stop gushing over Pashmina Roshan's looks.

Saba Azad praises Pashmina Roshan after Chot Dil Pe Lagi from Ishq Vishk Rebound releases

Saba Azad took to Instagram and shared the song Chot Dil Pe Lagi on her story. Praising Pashmina who plays one of the leads in the film, she wrote, "pashoo you so lovely my beauty (red heart emojis)."

Saba shares a great bond with Pashmina who is Hrithik Roshan's cousin and has been a constant support to the young actress before her debut. A few days back when the song Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound was released, she shared it on Instagram Stories and wrote, "you beauty you!! Smashing it!!”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan also shared the title song of the upcoming film and called it a Super Hit.

About Chot Dil Pe Lagi song

The love song from Ishq Vishk Rebound features Pashmina Roshan along with Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan. Sung by Asees Kaur and Varun Jain, the song is like a fresh breath of air for all romantic hearts

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the fresh installment of the 2003 rom-com Ishq Vishk which had Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala in the lead. While the first film was directed by Ken Ghosh, this one is helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Producer Ramesh Taurani recently opened up about the film and exclusively told Pinkvilla that it's a completely different film as compared to the first one. He said that the film offers a modern take on love, friendship, relationships, and their complications in today's world.

The producer also shared that the plan was always to continue the franchise with fresh talent including the actors and the director. "Rohit Saraf is a young heartthrob, we are launching Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan and also presenting Naila Grrewal. This is also Nipun Avinash Dharmadhakari’s first Hindi film," he stated.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is slated to release on June 21, 2024.

