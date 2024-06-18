Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf starrer receives U/A certificate from CBFC with THESE changes

The upcoming youthful entertainer Ishq Vishk Rebound is creating a considerable amount of buzz on the internet. Backed by Ramesh Taurani, the film led by Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grrewal, is all set to hit the theaters this week. Ahead of its release, the CBFC has passed the film with U/A Certification and two modifications.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming romantic-comedy film, Ishq Vishk Rebound has received a U/A certificate with two changes directed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Firstly, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked the makers to blur the middle finger visuals. Secondly, it has been directed that a disclaimer on alcohol consumption should be displayed at the bottom of the screen in all liquor-related scenes.

The report further reveals that the length of Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s directorial mentioned on the censor certificate is 106 minutes, implying that the run time of the film will be just 1 hour 46 minutes long. This makes it the shortest Hindi film in a long time.

Movies with short duration in recent times

It is worth mentioning that in recent times films that had a duration of or less than 110 times include Raksha Bandhan (110 minutes), Dhokha - Round D Corner (108 minutes), Kuttey (108 minutes), etc. Zwigato (2023) was one minute less, with a run time of 105 minutes.

However, it was only Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di with a run time of 103 minutes that had a major release on around 750–800 screens.

A multiplex official while speaking to the publication stated that short duration with 1 hour 40 or 50 minutes is common for Hollywood films. However, they were surprised to learn about Ishq Vish Rebound’s run time, as it is rare for a Hindi film to be this short. Following such duration, the official remarked that they will be able to conduct 6–7 shows of the movie on a screen per day if need be.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. Backed by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films, the film is poised to grace the screens this Friday, June 21, 2024.

