Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan REVEALS what ‘duggu bhaiya’ Hrithik Roshan thinks about her debut film

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, this light-hearted romantic comedy also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. In a recent conversation, Pashmina candidly shared Hrithik’s response to her debut film.

What does Hrithik Roshan think about Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Pashmina who lovingly calls Hrithik Roshan ‘duggu bhaiya’ shared with PTI that she really values whatever the Krish actor tells her. She expressed, “In general, he believes that it's a very fresh and young project. But the advice is always to get better and better.” She further admitted that even the cast of Ishq Vishk Rebound enjoyed the freshness of it and they hope the fun they had shooting translates on screen.

Did Pashmina Roshan take the help of her filmy family to debut in Bollywood?

In the interview, Pashmina was candidly asked if she reached out to her uncle Rakesh Roshan best known for giving hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Koi… Mil Gaya. Answering the same, the 29-year-old said that it is just not practical to ask "Please make something for me" and it’s not how it works.

She believes that at the end of the day, it's a business, and a lot of money is involved in it. A project is certainly not about one person but there are several others involved in it. Pashmina Roshan added, “Each one is equally important. So, you have to be worthy of it.”

Pashmina Roshan says she had a fair share of highs and lows

“There are a lot of obstacles,” Pashmina said asserting that the world doesn't revolve around anyone and too did auditioned and received rejections. Addressing the duality of life where both exist together, she continued, “I also had to become better and better in order to gain this opportunity. It has come after a lot of rejections, even though I come from privilege.”

Pashmina admits that her family is always there for her if anything goes south but ‘I must make those choices on my own.’ She believes it should be her carving her own path, making mistakes if at all, and learning from them.

Naila Grrewal on her Ishq Vishk Rebound character

Last seen in Netflix’s hit courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai, Naila in the same interview revealed that her and Pashmina’s character has several shades of grey. She added, “We've not shown it as one-dimensional because we need to start showing women as they are. We need to start showing the various shades that they all encompass.”

According to Naila Grrewal, the OTT boom has given more real and tangible women characters and she’s more than excited for the time when there will be a pool of exciting characters to play.

Further in the conversation, Grrewal who played a small part in Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha called the actor her favorite. She revealed that even seeing the Brahmastra star was ‘maneuvering.’ “He's that seamless with his speed that it really motivated me and it gave me that push.” Naila signed off.

Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under the banner of Tips Films Limited, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a standalone sequel to 2003 hit Ishq Vishk starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. This installment will hit theatres on June 21.

