Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan shares first memory of watching Shahid Kapoor's dance, and all girls will relate to her

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, has made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound which was released in cinemas today i.e. June 21, 2024. The fresh installment of the 2003 film Ishq Vishk is expected to recreate the magic of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaz Treasury starrer by telling a modern romantic tale Gen Z can relate to.

Now, Pashmina has opened up about the impact of Shahid Kapoor's charm and film Ishq Vishk on her when she watched it.

Pashmina Roshan on her feelings after watching Ishq Vishk for the first time

During an interview with India Today, Pashmina Roshan talked about what she felt after watching Ishq Vishk. The actress said that she doesn't remember at what age she watched that film. However, she remembers being 'absolutely enamored by Shahid and his dancing'.

Pashmina said that she used to keep watching the songs and Shahid dancing on loop. "That's my first memory of Ishq Vishk," she concluded.

Pashmina Roshan on Hrithik Roshan's thoughts about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Recently Pashmina Roshan talked about Hrithik Roshan's thoughts on her first film. She said he believes that it's a very fresh and young project. "But the advice is always to get better and better,” she added.

Hrithik Roshan has time and again supported Pashmina's first film. Taking to social media, he praised the songs of the film. One of his Instagram stories about the film also read, "Man this album!! Reminding me of kaho na pyaar hai somehow! Amazing songs! (red heart emojis)"

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the fresh installment from Ishq Vishk franchise. While the first film was directed by Ken Ghosh, this one is helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. The film stars Pashmina Roshan in the lead along with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Producer Ramesh Taurani recently opened up about the film and exclusively told Pinkvilla that it offers a modern take on love, friendship, relationships, and their complications in today's world. He also shared that the plan was always to continue the franchise with fresh talent including the actors and the director.

