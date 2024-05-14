Ishq Vishk Rebound: ‘Proud’ Hrithik Roshan can’t wait to watch cousin Pashmina Roshan ‘shine’ in her debut film

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is soon going to step into Bollywood with her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound. It was earlier in the day that the makers had dropped the latest posters of the lead cast, Pashmina, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan. The posters have already ignited excitement amongst fans keeping them intrigued for more of it.

On the other hand, the elated and ‘proud’ brother, Hrithik Roshan sent a major shout-out to Pashmina and the entire team of Ishq Vishk Rebound. Check it out.

Hrithik Roshan sends major shout-out to cousin Pashmina Roshan for Ishq Vishk Rebound

Today, on May 14, a while back, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the latest poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound. The poster features his stunning cousin, Pashmina Roshan, with a golf stick in her hand. The debutant looks gorgeous in her introductory poster as Sanya wearing a cut-out crop top with a checkered mini skirt.

Expressing his elation and enthusiasm over his cousin's big debut, the Fighter actor penned a long note expressing, "So proud of you @pashminaroshan ! You made it to this moment all on your own ! Can't wait to watch you shine ! Your spirit is going to take you far! #ishqvishqrebound is going to ROCK !! All the best to the entire team !!," followed by a red-heart emoji. "Mark the date ! 21st June 2024," he added further.

Take a look:

Latest poster unveiled by the makers

It was earlier in the day; the makers introduced fans with Pashmina Roshan’s character of Sanya describing her as a high-spirited girl as it said, “The only shot she misses is the one she doesn’t shoot.”

In addition to this, the rest of the star cast of Ishq Vishk Rebound includes Rohit Saraf as Raghav, Jibraan Khan as Sahir, and Naila Grewal as Riya.

Take a look:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the remake of the 2003 classic, Ishq Vishk which originally starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The latest version of the film that has been described as #PyaarKaSecondRound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, while Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani are serving as the film producers.

Presented by Tips Films, the highly-anticipated film will be released in theaters on June 21, 2024.

