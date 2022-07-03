Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal & Jibraan Khan wrap up first schedule

A few weeks ago, our teenage hearts fluttered a bit when the reboot of Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk was announced. Starring Rohit Saraf in the lead role alongside debutant Pashmina Roshan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham child actor Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film's announcement left social media into a tizzy. Over the weekend, the cast of four wrapped up Ishq Vishk Rebound's first schedule in Dehradhun.

Taking to Instagram, Pashmina Roshan shared a photo of the four of them and wrote, "It’s a schedule wrap! I didn’t think I could feel this much joy… this much gratitude." In the photo, the four actors can be seen looking into the camera monitor as they take a quick look at their shot.

Jibraan Khan also shared the same photo, and captioned it, "There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family… IT’S A WRAP! #ItsTimeToMoveOn." Looks like the crew is indeed having a blast filming the reboot.

The original Ishq Vishk, which set the path for Shahid Kapoor's break in Bollywood, released in 2003 and starred him alongside Amrita Rao and Shehnaaz Treasury. When the reboot was announced, Shahid even took to social media to wish the team. Sharing the reboot announcement, Shahid captioned it, "20 years later....#IshqVishkRebound," after which he tagged all the actors and parties associated with the ambitious project. Getting validation from the original star of Ishq Vishk is certainly going to boost the morale of the young bunch of actors who wish to make it big in the movie industry.

