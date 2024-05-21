Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf reveals if he got chance to speak to Shahid Kapoor; opens up on feeling pressure

Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 film Ishq Vishk was a milestone in his career and an era from which the actor was known as Bollywood’s chocolate boy. This iconic movie of him is getting a revamp now with the name Ishq Vishk Rebound. It stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in the lead role replacing the original cast.

Earlier in the day at the song launch of the movie, Rohit was heard talking about whether he feels pressured about starring in this popular franchise.

Rohit Saraf speaks about Ishq Vishk Rebound

On May 21, the team gathered for the launch of their title track. While speaking to the media, Rohit Saraf shared that more than any pressure, he feels ‘there’s just a lot of gratitude’. The Mismatched star continued, “I feel like this is an opportunity that not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself.”

To be clear with what his movie has to offer, Rohit clarified that Ishq Vishk Rebound is neither a remake nor a sequel but the only thing that is common between the two films is that it belongs to the same franchise. He added, "It's a new story altogether. It's a love story that talks about a lot of things that Gen Z goes through, which is why it's exciting."

Saraf shared that now that he has been asked about feeling pressured so many times he might start feeling some. When asked if he got a chance to interact with Shahid Kapoor regarding the film or in general, Rohit confessed, “I actually haven't had the chance to speak with him.”

More about Ishq Vishk and its Rebound

Other than Shahid, the first film also starred Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Vishal Malhotra in the lead roles. The revamped version on the other hand is being directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. This coming-of-age drama will arrive in theatres on June 21st.

