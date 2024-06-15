Ishq Vishk Rebound: Shahid Kapoor gets nostalgic, sends best wishes to Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibran Khan, and Naila Grewal

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk alongside Amrita Rao. Nearly two decades later, the makers are back with a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. Kapoor recently took to social media, reminiscing about his debut movie and sending heartfelt wishes to the star cast, which includes Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal, and the entire team.

Shahid Kapoor's sends best wishes to Ishq Vishk Rebound team

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapoor shared the trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound and wrote a heartfelt note for the entire cast and crew. Shahid reminisced about how special Ishq Vishk was to him and expressed excitement that a sequel is coming after 21 years. He also sent his best wishes to the team.

Shahid wrote, "Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of Luck."

Have a look at Kapoor's message here:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal as leads. The story of the upcoming film revolves around themes of friendship, love, breakups, and rebound.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to hit screens on June 21, 2024. According to the official synopsis of the film, it explores the journey of three best friends through two relationships, two breakups, and a cascade of unfolding confusions. It delves into how relationships shift with the emergence of romance, raising the question of whether exes can truly remain friends.

In an era where labels appear to matter less, Ishq Vishk Rebound prompts viewers to consider what genuinely defines a bond.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. Both actors received critical acclaim for their performances, and the movie also achieved commercial success at the box office.

Next, Kapoor's upcoming project is Deva, where he stars alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Described as a gritty action-packed thriller, the film follows a defiant police officer investigating a complex and significant case. As he delves further into the investigation, he unravels a network of lies and treachery, embarking on an exhilarating and perilous journey.

Apart from that, he also has Farzi 2 and Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues in his kitty.

