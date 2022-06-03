Ishq Vishk Rebound: Shahid Kapoor roots for Pashmina Roshan, Rohit & others on sequel of his debut film

Shahid Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood currently. Fans love to see the pictures and videos that he shares on social media. The Kabir Singh actor makes it a point to interact with his fans and keeps them posted with every new thing he does, be it updates about his movies or his trips. The actor was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Natural Star Nani, of the same name. The actor recently jetted off to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for a work commitment after which he begins work on his next.

Shahid Kapoor debuted with a film titled Ishq Vishk in the year 2003. The film was a success and it opened doors for the actor who went on to be part of some of India’s most memorable films like Jab We Met, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh to name a few. The actor’s debut film is finally getting a reboot after 20 years. Tips Films Official announced the sequel to Ishq Vishk titled Ishq Vishk Rebound and it stars Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan who makes her debut in Bollywood films. Apart from her, the movie also stars the child actor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Jibraan Khan, Mismatched fame Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

Shahid Kapoor shared a story on his Instagram wishing good luck to everyone associated with the project. He embedded the post by Tips Films Official in his Instagram story and captioned it, “20 years later....#IshqVishkRebound”, after which he tagged all the actors and parties associated with the ambitious project. Getting validation from the original star of Ishq Vishk is certainly going to boost the morale of the young bunch of actors who wish to make it big in the movie industry.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Ishq Vishk Rebound will see a 2023 release, exactly 20 years after the first part, with fresh faces and an exciting and modern-day story. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon original in the role of a con artist in Raj and DK’s next web series titled Farzi co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. He will also be seen sporting his action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled action film that was shot extensively in the middle-east.

