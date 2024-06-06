Ishq Vishk Rebound song Chot Dil Pe Lagi OUT: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal take you on nostalgic ride

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal are all set to enthrall audience with their movie Ishq Vishk Rebound. After the release of the teaser and first track, now the makers have released the second track from the movie and it will surely transport you back to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's era of love and all things romantic.

Ishq Vishk Rebound's song Chot Dil Pe Lagi Out Now

The makers have finally released the full song Chot Dil Pe Lagi from Ishq Vishk Rebound. The song features Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. This song, showcasing Gen Z actors, will make you relive the charm of love and all things romantic. It is sung by Asees Kaur and Varun Jain.

Listen to the full song here:

Ramesh Taurani on Ishq Vishk Rebound

Producer Ramesh Taurani clarified to Pinkvilla that Ishq Vishk Rebound is completely different from Ishq Vishk, he explained that they had always planned to advance the Ishq Vishk film franchise by working with young and fresh talent, including both actors and the director. He mentioned that Rohit Saraf, a young heartthrob, is starring in the film, and they are also launching Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan while presenting Naila Grewal.

Additionally, this is Nipun Avinash Dharmadhakari’s first Hindi film. Taurani added that Ishq Vishk Rebound offers a modern take on love, friendship, relationships, and their complications in today's world, noting that it has been a while since audiences have seen a youth-centric film in theatres.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Ishq Vishk, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, propelling them to fame. The original film, adored for its charming love story, captivated millions. Now, almost twenty years later, the sequel arrives with Gen Z actors.

Additionally, Chot Dil Pe Lagi is the third track from Ishq Vishk Rebound after Ishq Vishk Rebound track and Soni Soni. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2024.

