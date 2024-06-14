Ishq Vishk Rebound song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe OUT: Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal groove to peppy recreation

The countdown to the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound has begun. Young talents Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal are all set to star in this story about love and friendship. The soundtrack has increased the excitement among the audience.

Recently, a new song was released which is a peppy recreation of the classic Gore Gore Mukhde Pe in which the cast is seen flaunting their dance moves.

Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal’s song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from Ishq Vishk Rebound has been released

Today, June 14, the makers of the upcoming movie Ishq Vishk Rebound unveiled a new song across their social media platforms. The reimagined song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe will take you down the memory lane as Udit Narayan’s charming voice has been retained in the mukhda. Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi have lent their voices to the new version.

Composed by Badshah and Hiten, the quirky lyrics have been penned by Badshah. For the uninitiated, the original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were by Sameer, with Alka Yagnik singing alongside Udit Narayan.

In the music video, the lead cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal are seen in glamorous avatars and showcasing their dancing prowess to the choreography of Farah Khan. With its catchy beats and stylish moves, the song makes for a perfect party number.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film’s ensemble cast also stars Sheeba Chadda, Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, and Anita Kulkarni, in pivotal roles.

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. The lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal has been busy promoting the movie throughout the country ahead of its theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

