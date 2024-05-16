Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser OUT: Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Sharaf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal tease romance, friendship and nostalgia

The wait is finally over as the makers of Ishq Vishq Rebound have unveiled the highly anticipated teaser featuring the star cast Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Sharaf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The movie is all set to hit theaters on June 21, 2024. Check out the teaser here!

Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser is out now

Ever heard of ghosting, breadcrumbing, benching, and caspering? If not, get ready to explore modern love with a twist in the second round of Pyaar with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Today, the makers released an intriguing teaser, taking everyone back to college days with romance, friendships, betrayal, and guaranteed entertainment! Will you hold on or move on? Because this is not your ordinary love story.

Have a look at the teaser here:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, which catapulted them to stardom. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel is here, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles including Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Badshah and Farah Khan to make peppy track with modern twist for Ishq Vishk Rebound

A source revealed, “The Ishq Vishk Rebound team plans to also present another iconic song from their collection to the audiences, remixed with a modern twist, featuring the talented Badshah on vocals and choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. The team started pre-production of the song and commenced shooting it in April 2024 ending with the main cast."

The source further added, "The film has a fantastic album by Rochak Kohli - having sung a song himself with some of the best singers viz. Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Rawal, Asees Kaur, Nikhita Gandhi, Jasleen Kaur Royal, Jonita Gandhi, and Varun Jain have lent their melodious voices to it."

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

