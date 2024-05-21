Ishq Vishk Rebound Title Track OUT: Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal’s song is your new party anthem

Ishq Vishk Rebound, the sequel to the popular 2003 film Ishq Vishk, is just a month away from release. The film is set to star young talents Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. After the release of the official teaser, the first song from the album has now been launched.

The title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, featuring the stellar cast, promises to be your new party anthem.

Today, May 21, the makers of the upcoming romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound shared the first song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. The title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, is a recreation of the song from the original movie.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, dons a glamorous avatar in the song. Looking extremely dapper, Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan join her on the dance floor. The song is set in a club, and the beats make for a perfect party number. The trio showcases their dance moves and also performs the iconic hook step. Naila Grrewal adds her charm to the song.

The original track was composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics by Sameer. The new composition is by Rochak Kohli, which is penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D.

As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualized by Ahmed Khan.

Watch the full music video right here!

The promotional campaign for the film has kicked off, and the song was launched at an event in Mumbai today in the presence of the cast and crew.

Fan reactions to Ishq Vishk Rebound’s title track Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar ft. lead cast

Fans flooded the comments section under the music video soon after the release of the song. They showered the cast with love and showcased their appreciation for the track. One person said, “This is crazyyy!!!! So proud of you Rohit!! Next bollywood superstar is here!” while another wrote, “Jibraan Khan cannot wait to see more of you dancing.” A user praised, “Pashminaaaa!!!! you were too good.”

Complimenting the singer, a fan remarked, “Wow ... Sonu Nigam Sir ... Still fresh voice after 20 years,” while another expressed, “Thank You for keeping Sonu Nigam Sir's Voice. No one else could have justified the song remake like him.”

A comment exclaimed, “AWESOME PARTY ANTHEM OF THE YEAR...FEELING SO COOL AFTER Grooving on This Old Is Gold PARTY Love Song....BLOCKBUSTER.”

More about Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound

The movie revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships. Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the official teaser showcased a glimpse of the lead characters and the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the audience awaits. Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

